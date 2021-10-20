Commission for Air Quality Management actively taking up strict compliance of dust mitigation measures

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, following the directions of the Commission, dedicated teams were deployed in the states to inspect C&D sites.As per the reports received and compiled by the Commission from Delhi and the NCR, intensive drives are being regularly conducted by the concerned agencies by constituting a number of teams.These teams have so far carried out surprise checks and inspections at more than 6,596 C&D sites, of which 963 sites were found to be non-compliant with various C&D Waste Management Rules and Dust Mitigation Measures stipulated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).Further, an amount of approximately Rs 3.07 crore has been levied as Environmental Compensation (EC) charge against the defaulting agencies, besides orders for stoppage of work at 52 locations.During the fortnight, a total of 112 teams including 37 teams in Delhi, 30 in Haryana, 20 in Rajasthan and 25 in 8 NCR districts of UP were constituted and deployed to conduct on-field surprise inspections of C&D sites.During this period,1268 sites were inspected including 1017 C&D sites in Delhi, 98 in Haryana, 89 in NCR Districts of Rajasthan and 64 sites in the NCR area of Uttar Pradesh.In Delhi, out of the 1017 sites inspected, 712 sites were found complying with dust control measures while 305 sites were not complying. All 98 C&D sites inspected in Haryana were found complying.In respect of 89 C&D sites inspected in Rajasthan, 86 sites were found complying. Similarly, in 8 NCR districts of U.P., only 5 sites were not complying with the stipulated dust abatement measures while the rest 59 sites were following the prescribed norms.To reduce dust from C&D sites, statutory directions were issued by the Commission to the authorities of the NCR states and Delhi to take action including imposing and collecting Environmental Compensation (EC) from the violators of dust mitigation norms at the C&D sites as well as vehicles found violating the prescribed dust abatement norms during transportation of materials relating to C&D waste.Total 60 vehicles were found violating prescribed dust mitigation norms during the field inspections and a total of Rs 81,20,000 was imposed and collected as EC during this fortnight from C&D sites and vehicles not adhering to norms.C&D activities generate enormous amounts of dust and contribute significantly to PM2.5 and PM10 adversely affecting the quality of air. To tackle the problem of dust resulting from construction, remodelling, repair and demolition, such activities need to be strictly monitored and inspected for compliance of various dust control measures on a regular basis.CAQM has been taking up with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of states of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for carrying out surprise inspections, taking strict actions against violators to ensure proper compliance of dust abatement measures at different C&D sites and submit fortnightly reports to Commission.The commission will be proactively monitoring the progress in this regard to minimize dust from C&D sites. (ANI)