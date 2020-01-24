Commission to decide next steps in Bhima Koregoan case: Maharashtra Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar on Friday said that proofs in the Bhima Koregoan case will be given to commission of inquiry probing the issue and it was for the panel to decide the further course of action.

"I want to say one thing that there is a commission to investigate this case and whatever proof is there, it will be handed over to the Commission. And, also whoever has been booked, the police have the evidence against them. It is up to the Commission to decide what has to be done ahead," he said.



The remarks of Kesarkar came a day after a high-level meeting, attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, reviewed Bhima Koregaon cases.

After the meeting, Deshmukh said that there would soon be another meeting in this regard.

On January 1, 2018, violence erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle.

The violence had left one dead and several others injured. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people.

A few days back, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said at a programme in Pune that the review of cases related to Bhima-Koregaon protest was a must. (ANI)

