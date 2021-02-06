Committed to cause, farmers at Tikri Border not fazed by difficulties

Speaking to IANS, Manjeet Singh, a farmer from Haryana's Fatehabad district, said, "It has been 74 days since we have been sitting on protest in this cold weather, along with our families. We hope the Modi government takes back these three 'black' farm laws," he added.

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Farmers sitting on protest at Tikri, at the Delhi-Haryana Border, have an unflinching resolve that difficulties cannot be a stumbling block for them.

Clearly, the sentiment on the ground is that despite the extreme cold, farmers will continue to sit out in the open in pursuit of their cause.

Bhatinda resident Baljinder Singh, another farmer from Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta, told IANS, "We will definitely succeed in getting our demands accepted, despite facing a lot of difficulties such as shortage of water, suspension of internet and unavailability of trains."

Darshan Singh, belonging to the Dasonda Group and a resident of Mansa District in Punjab, said that they would face whatever problems that come their way, but would return home only when the farm laws are repealed.

--IANS

awd/ash