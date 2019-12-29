Committed to ensure that all CRPF personnel get to spend 100 days with family: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the government is committed to take holistic care of the Jawans of CRPF and their families for their priceless service of the nation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the Jawans of security forces that they should take care of the borders and we will take care of their families. We have decided that we will bring in a plan under which every Jawan will be able to spend 100 days in a year with his family", the home minister said while outlining the government's vision of ensuring better work-life balance for the security personnel from the forces.



He also shared the idea of providing better health care to serving personnel and their families.

"We have decided that medical check-up facility will be made available not only for the Jawans but his family as well," Shah said while addressing the officers and jawans of CRPF at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Directorate General building of the organisation.

"The Home Ministry has created around 35,000 posts in the B, C and D categories in CRPF. The promotions will be faster under the new setup. The retirement age has been raised from 57 to 60 by Prime Minister Modi," he added.

The Home Minister said that the government will bring in more policies that will ensure the welfare of the jawans of CRPF and other security forces in the future. (ANI)