Committed to rules-based international order: PM Modi speaks to Biden

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Joe Biden while expressing their commitment to a rule-based international order, discussed their shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.



Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to Biden on his success. Both sides also agreed to combat climate change.

"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also said that he and the US President are looking forward to consolidate their strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. @POTUS," PM Modi said in a subsequent tweet.

This is the first conversation between PM Modi and Biden since the latter's inauguration as the US President on January 20.(ANI)