Committed to three capitals, balanced regional development: Jagan

New Delhi/Amaravati, June 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the state is committed to balanced regional development through decentralised governance and capital city trifurcation.

As part of the southern state's capital trifurcation, Reddy proposed executive capital city at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.