Committee report on Patole's phone tapping allegation expected in a week: Maha Home Minister

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Walse said, "Following a discussion over the phone tapping issue, it was announced that a high-level committee will be formed and action will be taken against those responsible. The report of the committee is expected in a week's time from now."This comes after the Maharashtra government constituted a three-member committee headed by DGP Maharashtra to inquire into allegations of phone tapping by Congress leader Nana Patole.The committee set up on July 10 was headed by Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey.He was asked to investigate the matter and submit its report within three months after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed that was substance in Nana Patole's complaint about phone tapping of several noted persons for political purposes.Meanwhile, Pune city police issued a lookout circular against Union Minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane and Narayan Rane's wife Neelam Rane.Around Rs 27 crore amount is unpaid in the loan taken by Nitesh Rane while over Rs 34 crore amount was unpaid in the loan taken by Neelam Rane. The said amount is not paid by both of them and their co-borrower companies have been classified as NPA. DHFL has written a letter in this regard to the central government after which the central government has issued direction to the Maharashtra government to take appropriate action in the matter.Accordingly, the DG office of Maharashtra police has instructed Pune city police to issue a lookout circular against both.The look circular issued by the Crime Branch of Pune City Police mentions that both Nitesh Rane and Neelam Rane may leave the country to avoid any action in this matter. Police have directed airport authority and other agencies to inform the police about the travel movement of Nitesh Rane and Neelam Rane in order to take appropriate action if they try to leave the country.Speaking on this Dilip Walse Patil, Home Minister of Maharashtra said, "One of the organisations had some loan amount pending with them (Nitesh Rane and Neelima Rane) and the matter had reached central govt. A letter was received from the central government to the state govt and it was mentioned in the letter to take appropriate action. It was forwarded further and accordingly action has been taken."Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Walse urged people to follow the COVID guidelines issued by the government, "I want to appeal to people that the COVID crisis is still there hence while celebrating the Ganesha festival they should do it in their houses themselves. Do not gather on the streets. I appeal to them that they should cooperate with us to celebrate this festival well." (ANI)