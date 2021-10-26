Committees formed to implement Chinese projects in Afghanistan

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said on Tuesday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Afghan Deputy PM Abdul Ghani Baradar and Amir Khan Muttaqi in Doha, and Beijing promised to provide $5 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) During the two days of high-level talks in the Qatari capital city of Doha, the Chinese delegation and Taliban officials agreed to work on strengthening diplomatic relations and implementing Chinese projects in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

"Three committees will be created: the first committee is working on political and diplomatic relations, the second will focus on creating relations and understanding between the two countries, and the third committee is working on economic projects," said Mujahid.

"At the meeting, some prominent issues including political and economic topics were discussed," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, the report said.

According to the Islamic Emirate's political office in Doha, Baradar assured Beijing that Afghan territory will never be use against any country and the Chinese delegation in return pledged to not interfere to Afghanistan's affairs.

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry said the talks will "provide an opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan's situation and issues of joint concern."

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China has always showed a willingness to negotiate and work for the development of Afghanistan, and the country is attempting to assist Afghans.

--IANS

san/