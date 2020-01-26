Commodore Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Commodore Jyotin Raina was awarded the Nao Sena Medal for gallantry on Sunday for his role in quick turnaround of naval warships in the aftermath of Pulwama attack and their deployment in the sea to deter the enemy in its own waters.

Presently appointed as Fleet Operations Officer (FOO) at Headquarters, Western Fleet, since December 28, 2018, Raina "displayed outstanding operational application, constantly refining the deployment plans based on the developing operational situation, adapting and incorporating spatial and temporal considerations ensuring that the Western Fleet 'stood' to combat any misadventure by the adversary."



According to a press release, the officer had taken bold actions to "ensure the turnaround of own ships despite presence of enemy submarines off own harbours, was based on conscientious planning and an intrinsic calculated risk-taking ability and was achieved through the formulation of an alternate routing ensuring the concurrent turnaround of WF ships at various ports, whilst maintaining continued presence off the Area of Operation and retaining absolute readiness of the Western Fleet towards the full range of maritime challenges." (ANI)

