Common Entrance Exam for soldiers under UHA quota to be held on March 28

Secundrabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for soldiers under Unit Headquarters Quota (UHQ) will be conducted on March 28 at three Training Battalion Workshop Shed in Secundrabad.



According to the Defence Wing statement on Monday, the CEE for soldiers (General Duty category) under the Unit Headquarters Quota of 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad will be conducted on March 28 at the three Training Battalion Workshop Shed.

"All affected candidates have to report at the three Training Battalion Workshop Shed, 1 EME Centre on March 26 at 9 am for the collection of admit cards of the examination," the statement continued to read. (ANI)

