Common man has become used to fuel price rise: Bihar minister

Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad on Friday said that common people have become habituated to fuel price rise and inflation in the country.

His statement, which could spark a row, came after end of proceedings on the first day of the Bihar Assembly's budget session.

Asked about the hike in petrol and diesel prices affecting common people, Prasad said that common people travel by bus and train and thus, they are not affected much.