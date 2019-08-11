Common man in Kashmir is rejoicing abrogation of Article 370: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Common people are rejoicing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

Terming media reports on Kashmir violence "false", Singh told ANI: "There is a sense of calm in Jammu and Kashmir amid the preparation of Eid."

"There are certain elements that want to disrupt peace in the Valley. They are the ones who want to create an atmosphere of fear. The common man in Kashmir is celebrating the scrapping of Article 370."He further said that wherever Section 144 was imposed, it is being withdrawn by the government.Emphasing on Eid festivity, which is to be celebrated on Monday across India, Singh said: "In Valley, there is an atmosphere of peace this time as compared to last year Eid."On Saturday, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had assured that Section 144 would be lifted soon in Jammu and Kashmir where it was in place after the abrogation of Article 370.He had said that Pakistan was trying to mislead the people by giving false reports. Similarly, some political parties in the country also misled the people for their own vested interests.Parliament recently withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)