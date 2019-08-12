Communal harmony marks Eid celebrations in Bihar

The Muslim community has decided to sacrifice animals on August 13. The decision was taken at the Chhata Chowk area where a temple and a mosque exist side by side.

Imam of the mosque Maulana Saeedujama said, "Around 25-30 Muslim families live here. Most had purchased goats for the Eid sacrifice. Now this will be done on Tuesday."

"Hindus would not have liked slaughter of animals as they visit the temple nearby. To maintain harmony, Muslims have decided to do it on Tuesday," the Imam said.

Meanwhile, traditional fervour and gaiety marked the celebrations of Eid across Bihar. A large number of Muslims attended the special Eid prayers at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Prayers were offered at various mosques and Idgahs in Patna as well as other parts of Bihar, including Bhagalpur, Supaul, Nawada, Nalanda, Bhojpur and Darbhanga districts. People exchanged gifts, hugged and greeted each other and enjoyed several delicacies prepared on the occasion. <br> <br>Governor Fagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended good wishes to the people and urged them to maintain peace, amity and brotherhood.