The communication was lost as the lander was descending towards the Moon early on Saturday and was at an altitude of 2.1 km over the moon's South Pole where it was due to land, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan announced after a period of silence among the scientists monitoring its course.

It is learnt the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the space agency's telemetry, tracking and command network (Istrac) are analyzing the issue to check the problem.