Communication with Vikram lander lost, announces ISRO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The communication with Vikram lander was lost moments before its planned landing on the far side of the lunar surface.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan announced that communication with Vikram lander was lost at 2.1 km from Lunar surface.

"Vikram lander descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analyzed," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan announced.In its last tweet at 1:49 am, ISRO which was giving updates about the missions announced, "Rough breaking of #VikramLander ends and Fine braking phase starts. #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO."The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)