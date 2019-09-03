Communications in J-K to be restored in 15 days

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir that the communication clampdown in the Valley will be lifted in 15 days.

Shah, who met village heads, also announced Rs 2 lakh insurance for all panchs and sarpanchs.

Mobile services and internet, including BSNL's Broadband and private leased-line internet, were snapped on August 5 after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories J&K and Ladakh.

The move has led to a harrowing time for residents of the Valley, who were unable to contact their loved ones. Emotions and anxiety ran high as people stood in serpentine queues to speak to their kin. The government, howere, has justified the move, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying the steps were needed to prevent communications between terrorists and their masters. In an interview with Politico newspaper in Brussels, Jaishankar said: It wasnt possible to stop communications between militants without an impact on all of Kashmir. How do I cut off communication between the terrorists and their masters on the one hand, but keep the internet open for other people? I would be delighted to know.