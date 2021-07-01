Community involvement in development planning leads to balanced growth, says Odisha CM

As many as 56 senior Economic Investigators joined the Planning and Convergence Department.According to an official statement from Planning and Convergence Department, these investigators will be involved in the collection, compilation, scrutiny and analysis of data pertaining to local area development schemes. They also provide support to district Planning and Monitoring Units and assist in the preparation of comprehensive district plans and monitoring of local area development schemes.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised evidence-based outcome-oriented planning, leading to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and better Human Development Indices. This will ensure growth with justice and equity, he said. He stressed that systematic developmental planning requires the involvement of the community and elected representatives who have better knowledge of the local needs and resources. Such an approach will help address the distortions in the local level planning and lead to balanced regional growth, he added.He further said that planning is the most critical tool for achieving any target-oriented goal. A proper planning supported by appropriate data analysis and better implementation is a pre-requisite for the success of our development process. Focussing on the significance of the Planning and Convergence Department, he said that it formulates the State's overall development strategies. It also strives to remove regional disparities through various Local Area Development Programmes to make the growth process inclusive across regions. It oversees convergence of resources, and its utilisation to serve the development needs of the State, he added.Congratulating the new Senior Economic Investigators, the CM said, "You are now part of the state's planning process. I believe your talent and energy will be an asset for the state. I expect you to excel in your work and make the best use of your knowledge for the development of the state."Exhorting the young officers the CM advised the young officers to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments in technology, expanding frontiers of knowledge. He called upon them to adopt the strategy of 5T- Technology, Teamwork, Transparency and Time leading to Transformation, and work for an empowered Odisha.Planning and Convergence Minister Padmanav Behera outlined the role of the department in decentralizing planning and monitoring of development schemes.Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the Department has a crucial role in planning for sustainable development. He added that the Department makes a close monitoring of schemes to realize developmental goals.In his welcome address Development Commissioner, PK Jena said that the new officers will undergo a 3 month training on various aspects of planning at the local level. OSD-cum-Special Secretary, of Planning and Convergence Department, offered the vote of thanks. During the programme, a short video on the activities of the department was screened. (ANI)