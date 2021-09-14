Community participation required for successful implementation of govt schemes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

As part of the Union Government's public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister visited the Reasi district.The minister also interacted with the members of the women Self-Help Groups (SHG that got featured among 75 Atmanirbhar-Bharat enterprises list released by the Department of Rural Development and visited exhibition stalls installed by various departments showcasing their activities and schemes.In his address, Vaishnaw said the Centre is committed to providing basic facilities at the doorstep of the common masses and all possible efforts are being made to ensure that no one is deprived of getting their basic rights.He advised all the officers to work with an objective to ameliorate the conditions of the poor so that a qualitative improvement in their lives can be visible.The minister said that the government has launched several schemes and programmes for the welfare of the general public to improve their socio-economic status and the people must avail the benefits of the same.He said that community participation is required for the successful implementation of the schemes launched by the Government."The Central Government's initiative of public outreach in UT of Jammu and Kashmir has been rolled out with the objective of bridging the gap between government and public and to ascertain the needs of the masses so that the same may be fulfilled in a better and effective manner", the Minister said.He interacted with representatives of the area and had detailed study and discussions with all the stakeholders was assured in connection with the requests raised by the locals about extending the routes of all the trains up to Katra Railway station.While taking note of the depletion of the water resources due to railway projects, the minister said a team of experts will visit Reasi in the coming weeks for a detailed scientific study and necessary measures shall be taken accordingly. Regarding employment in the railways, he assured that possibilities will be explored for maximum employment of the local youth.For ensuring universal internet access, all possible steps are being taken and scientific studies are being carried out for optimal utilisation of the existing telecom infrastructure. He said the Digital India campaign proved a boon for the students during the pandemic-induced lockdown.During his visit to Katra Railway Station, the minister laid the foundation stone for two new railway platforms, a washing line and other related works.Amit Sharma, Secretary IT Department, Jammu and Kashmir and Charandeep Singh, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Reasi, briefed the Minister about various ongoing projects in the district.Reasi DDC chairman Saraf Singh Nag, vice-chairperson Sajra Qadir, DDC members and BDC chairpersons, elected PRI representatives, among others, were present on the occasion. (ANI)