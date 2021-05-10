Community triaging for Covid management to start in Srinagar

The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Monday directed the concerned officials to form community triage teams to further strengthen the Covid-19 containment and management measures in Srinagar.

Asad passed these directions while chairing a meeting of senior doctors and officials of the district administration and the police.

During the meeting, he sought suggestions and opinions from the experts for launching community triaging and it was decided that teams would be constituted in all zones in the district to arrest the transition of the disease from mild and moderate to severe form of illness, by preventing crowding and avoiding unnecessary admissions to city hospitals.

The Deputy Commissioner said the community triag teams will help in the decentralisation and provide better supervision of Covid management at the zonal level.

He said these teams will keep a check on positive cases in their respective localities and examine the severity of cases for further advice from the experts.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the CMO of Srinagar to ensure that community triaging begins from May 12.

Asad said the main objective of initiating community triaging is that it will become the first point of contact with the administration for Covid patients or their attendants in Srinagar district.

