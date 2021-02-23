Commuters forced to take alternative routes due to farmers' protest

Since the violence on Republic Day, the police administration has completely sealed the roads to prevent farmers from entering Delhi. Due to barbed wire and heavy stones on the roads, the locals are also unable to cross them.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) After closure of roads on the Delhi borders due to the farmers' protests, common people are forced to use alternative routes while risking their lives.

People travelling to their homes and offices in mornings and evenings are compelled to use uneven alternative roads. People are also falling off due to large pits and stones on these roads.

Although earlier such temporary routes were closed, but people once again started using them. People are forced to travel along these paths with young children. In a hurry to save time, people have become so careless that they do not know which route to use.

Except on Saturdays and Sundays, traffic jams are seen on week days. People are forced to wait for hours on the streets and then head towards their destinations. People travelling on these routes are extremely upset.

Farmers have been protesting at various borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three new farm laws.

