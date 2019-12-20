Commuters stranded due to four km long vehicular traffic congestion in Kullu

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The traffic movement on Friday was affected on Manali-Solang Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district after the area witnessed heavy snowfall.

A four-kilometre long vehicular traffic congestion caused undue delay. The normal life of the people residing in Kullu has come to a standstill ever since the region received fresh snowfall.



As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in Kullu district, the sky will party be cloudy with relative humidity around 91 per cent for the next two days.

Minimum and the maximum temperatures would oscillate between five degrees Celsius and seventeen degrees Celsius. (ANI)

