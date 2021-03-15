Comorian Foreign Minister thanks India for food assistance

Moroni [Comoros], March 15 (ANI): Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal on Monday thanked India for the support of 1000 metric tonnes of rice and called Indians and Comorians as brothers.



"A picture is worth a thousand words. Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, thanks Govt. and the people of India for the generous support of 1000 tonnes of rice and calls Indians and Comorians as brothers, in a video call with @AmbassadorAbhay," India in Madagascar and Comoros said in a tweet.

Indian naval ship Jalashwa arrived at the port of Anjouan, Comoros, on Sunday to deliver 1,000 metric tonnes of rice.

In June 2020, Indian Naval Ship Kesari arrived in Comoros with a consignment of COVID-19 related essential medicines from India and a 14-member Indian medical team to work with the Comorian health authorities in dealing with COVID-19 situation and dengue fever.

Two naval ships from the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy - INS Mumbai and INS Trikand made a goodwill visit to the port of Moroni from 10-12 May 2018.

The Embassy of India in Antananarivo, Madagascar and Comoros had said the shipment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice along with medical assistance extended by India to Comoros in the time of need reflects India's commitment to work together with Comoros, its maritime neighbour and partner in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)