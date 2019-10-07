Companies forced to curtail production but govt finding escape route: Priyanka

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that companies were being forced to curtail their production due to slowdown but the government was trying to escape from being blamed for the bad economic situation.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi also said that the government has deliberately put a lock over its agenda of improving the economy.



The Congress leader shared a media report which said a major auto spare parts manufacturer will stall its production for 10 days every month.

"Due to the downturn, companies are locked for 10-10 days. There would be no work there. But the BJP government has deliberately kept a lock on its agenda of boosting the economy. The economy is badly affected and the government is thinking of a way to escape from it," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Gandhi, who is also in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been targeting the government over its management of the economy in the wake of reports of the downturn from various sectors. (ANI)