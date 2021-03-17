Comparing Centre with Gaddafi, Saddam shows disrespect towards people's mandate: Pralhad Joshi

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Lambasting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for comparing the National Democratic Alliance led government in India to Iraq's dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that Gandhi has disrespected the mandate of the people by comparing the Indian government to the infamous dictators.



"Rahul Gandhi is disrespecting the nation by comparing the government to the infamous dictators. This is disrespect to the people of India. Congress does not believe in democracy," Joshi told ANI.

Attacking Gandhi, Joshi said, "He thinks, he is born to be the prime minister. The Congress party has to change this mindset."

"The Congress party does not follow democracy. Only Narasimha Rao was from a non-Gandhi family who led Congress for some years (ran both the government and the party between 1991 and 1996)," the Union Minister said.

Taking a dig at Congress, he said, "Earlier, Amit Shah was BJP's National President. Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Advani also served as the party president. We do not know who will be the next party chief. Congress was led by Rahul Gandhi, then Sonia Gandhi became chief and now again Rahul Gandhi is the head of the party. They are giving lectures on democracy."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Centre by comparing them with Iraq's dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi.

"Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. It wasn't like they weren't voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote," Rahul Gandhi said in online interaction with Brown University. (ANI)

