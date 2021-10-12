Comparisons between Lakhimpur Kheri incident and Hanumangarh case foolish: Ashok Gehlot

"The comparisons between both incidents are absolutely foolish. BJP leaders are extremely foolish to suggest that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should go to Rajasthan to take notice of the Dalit man's death in Hanumangarh. There is a Congress government here. We condemn the incident, we have apprehended a culprit and formed a team for this case. Rather Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda should make a visit to Rajasthan," Gehlot said.Earlier on Thursday, a man was thrashed to death at Rohi Prempura village of Hanumangarh district in the state. The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Meghwal.Four people have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case.Regarding the coal shortage in India, Gehlot said that it was the responsibility of the Centre to help out the states and it is well-known that coal shortage exists in the country."It is the responsibility of the Centre to help out states during coal shortage. It is well-known fact that a coal shortage exists in the country. Various state governments have informed the Centre regarding the shortage. This crisis might continue, we can not tell how big this could turn out to be. Coal India should come forward and talk to the states about their problems and requirements," he said.Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi along with top officials of both the ministries in the North Block. The meeting also saw the presence of top officials of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC).The high-level meeting was convened a day after the Union Power Minister assured that the supply stock of coal to power plants has exceeded consumption, adding that it will help in improving the fuel stock position gradually.The Chief Minister said on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case that the deaths of farmers after being crushed by a vehicle of a Union Minister's son was unprecedented.Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called the farmers to attend 'Antim Ardas' on October 12 at Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, in view of the violence that took place here last Sunday, in which eight people including four farmers lost their lives.As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3.Regarding the Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, he added, "Supreme Court had talked about compulsory registration of marriage. That is why the bill was passed. We have no problem in recalling the bill in case of any controversy or flaws in the bill."Amidst the controversy surrounding a bill passed by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly that allowed the registration of child marriages in the state, Gehlot on Monday said that the bill has been rolled back and the government will only proceed further after a thorough examination of the bill. (ANI)