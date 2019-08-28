Complain against BJP men at your own peril: Priyanka

Her remarks came a day after the UP police lodged an FIR under charges of kidnapping against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand after a student went missing following her allegations that the BJP leader had been harassing her.

"Not a single day passes in UP when the BJP government manages to assure women that you are safe and you will get justice if an incident happens to you," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

In another tweet, the Congress leader said, "The girl who raised her voice is missing or has been kidnapped. Nobody knows what is happening with her. How long will it last?"

"Last year, the BJP government withdrew the rape case against the accused. It's very clear with whom the government stands. The girls of UP are watching everything," she said. Chinmayanand, a three-time Lok Sabha member, was a Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. In 2011, he was accused of rape by an inmate of his ashram. Referring to the similar allegations of rape by a Unnao girl against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, she said, "In UP, it looks similar to the Unnao case. If a woman complains against a BJP leader, then she is not guaranteed justice, even her own safety is not guaranteed."