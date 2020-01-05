Complaint against multiplex chain for delaying movie by showing ads

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): In a unique case, a cinemagoer lodged a complaint at the Madhapur police station in Hyderabad alleging that a prominent multiplex chain deliberately delayed the screening time of a movie in order to play more advertisements to generate more revenue, thereby disrespecting the time of the patrons.

A customer named K Sai Teja has sent a complaint to the SHO of the Madhapur Police Station alleging that the multiplex chain "played the movie 12 minutes later than the showtime" when he went to the theatre on December 30.



The complainant has alleged that multiplex management delays the screening time "making them watch advertisements to generate higher revenue during the time when the show is supposed to start, which is highly unethical of the multiplex management and disrespecting the time of the patrons."

Teja also alleged that he complained to the management about it through the complaint register but no action was taken by them.

He has alleged that the offences committed are in violation of the Cinemas Regulation Act 1955 of Telangana State Norms. A case under relevant sections of the act has been registered by the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

