Complaint filed against Akshay Kumar accusing him of hurting Marathi culture in ad film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A written complaint has been given by two-person in Worli police station against actor Akshay Kumar, alleging that he has 'defamed Marathi culture' through an ad film of detergent washing powder.

The complainants have alleged that the attire of Akshay in the advertisement campaign has defamed Marathi Culture and has hurt the sentiments of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



Kumar was depicted as Maratha warrior in an ad film of a washing powder brand.

The complainants have requested the police to register an FIR in this regard against the Bollywood actor. (ANI)