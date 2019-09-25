Complaint filed against Ashwini Choubey for threatening policeman

Buxar (Bihar) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Union Minister Ashwini Choubey by a police officer in connection with a video where he was allegedly seen threatening him during a 'Janata Darbar'.

However, a Police Officer said that no FIR has been registered against Choubey.

Speaking to reporters, Buxar SP, Upendra Nath Verma said, "On 23, a 'Janata Darbar' was organised by the Minister. A police station in-charge was also there. The Minister used undignified remarks against him. The police personnel has filed a complaint against the Minister. Media reports stating that FIR has been registered against the Minister are baseless."On September 24, it was reported that a video of the Union Minister allegedly threatening a policeman has gone viral.In the video clip, the union minister was seen allegedly threatening police personnel for registering a case against a BJP party worker during a Janta Darbar here on Monday."Kisne kaha tha apko inko gunda kehne ko? Kyun gunda ka notice diya aapne?" (Who asked you to call him a 'gunda'. Why did you give him a notice)," he said.He threatened the policeman that he would lose his job if he would continue doing such "careless" acts."Some BJP workers and workers of other political parties who protested against corruption and crime in 2003 were recorded as 'gunda' by the then administration in the police register. The police officer was not able to tell properly. I told the police personnel it is not right to call someone a 'gunda'," Choubey had said while talking to media on Sept 24. (ANI)