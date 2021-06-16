Complaint filed in Bihar court against Pashupati Paras for misleading LJP MPs

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 16 (ANI): A complaint has been filed in Muzaffarpur court against the new Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader in Lok Sabha, Pashupati Kumar Paras, party MP Prince Raj and others for "misleading MPs of the party and hatching a conspiracy to head the party".



This comes after Pashupati Kumar Paras-led faction removed Chirag Paswan from the post of LJP president. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi.

The complaint has been filed by one Kundan Kumar under sections 406 and 420/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to a copy of the complaint.

The matter will be heard on June 21.

Meanwhile, the Chirag Paswan-led faction has decided to remove all five MPs from the party after a national executive meeting.

"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras had said.

Paras is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Party sources added that LJP MPs are not happy with the working style of Chirag Paswan after the demise of his father, the former Union Minister and patron of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan.

The LJP was a part of the NDA government at the Centre. However, the LJP contested 2020 Bihar Assembly polls alone and even fielded candidates against Janata Dal-United (JDU), which is also a part of NDA.

However, LJP did not manage to open its account in the elections. LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Ram Vilas Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

