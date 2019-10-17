Complaint filed in Court against Nitish Kumar, Shushil Modi over Patna floods

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A complaint was filed against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Shushil Kumar Modi, several ministers and Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials seeking action against them over the recent Patna floods.

The complaint was filed in the court of Patna Chief Judicial Magistrate under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (murder) and (120B) criminal conspiracy.Bihar Cabinet minister Suresh Kumar Sharma, PMC Mayor Sita Sahu, Commissioner Amit Kumar Pandey, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Managing Director Amrendra Prasad Singh, Ex-UDD principal secretary Chaitanya Prasad and Ex-Patna Commissioner Anand Kishor were also named in the complaint.The complaint urged the court to look into the matter, take cognizance against the accused in the given sections and suitably punish them.The complaint, filed by an advocate, alleged that the lives of several people were lost and government and private property worth over Rs 100 crore was affected due to the "man-made" floods, caused "due to the non-maintenance of the drainage system" and the failure of the government machinery.It said that even after 18-20 days, some of the affected areas were water-logged.Over 73 people died in the floods in several parts of the state. (ANI)