Complaint lodged against Pawan Kalyan for derogatory comments on Pulivendula

"We received a complaint from one Varaprasad. We will take legal opinion on this complaint," a police officer told IANS on Monday.

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), April 5 (IANS) Following Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan's recent derogatory remarks on Pulivendula town in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, the local residents have filed a complaint against the actor-politician with the police.

A legal opinion is needed because Kalyan made those remarks in Tirupati town located in Chittoor district, while Pulivendula is in Kadapa district.

"The incident occurred in Tirupati and not in Pulivendula. In Tirupati, Kalyan somehow insulted the people of Pulivendula. It (Tirupati) does not fall under our jurisdiction," he said.

Varaprasad (45) recently got elected as the municipal chairman.

As the police are not sure whether to register a case in Pulivendula before taking the legal opinion, they just made a GD entry.

On Saturday, the Janasena founder had addressed a public meeting in Tirupati in the run up to the Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled on April 17.

During his speech, he spoke ill of Pulivendula, which incidentally is the pocket burough of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who also represents the assembly constituency.

--IANS

sth/arm