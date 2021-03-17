Complaints, criticism mount against Rizvi in UP

Abul Qasmi Nomani, vice-chancellor of Darul Uloom, Deoband, said, "The Quran teaches us peace and forgiveness. Not a word has changed in it since this world came into being. And there is no scope for it too."

Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) Complaints and criticism are mounting by the day against former Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi who has sought removal of 26 verses from the Quran.

Nomani appealed to the government to take strict action against Rizvi.

"An enemy of Islam has filed a petition in the Supreme Court. Darul Uloom strongly condemns it. The purpose of these people is to disturb the peace and unity of the country. The government should take strict legal action against such people," he said.

Nomani further said, "We are also sure that the Supreme Court will dismiss this petition."

He urged the Muslims to "be patient in these trying times".

The clerics of Barelvi school of thought have also condemned the move.

National vice-president of Jamat-Raza-e-Mustafa, Salman Hasan Khan, asked, "What is his (Rizvi's) religion? He has hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims. It is a deliberate attempt by him to disturb peace. The National Security Act (NSA) should be invoked against him. He should be sent to jail. He is a threat to society."

Meanwhile, two police complaints have been filed against Rizvi in Muzaffarnagar.

Local lawyer Asad Zama and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Faizuddin Siddique have lodged the complaints in different police stations of the district.

