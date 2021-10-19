Complete desalination plant by 2023: Stalin to officials

Inspecting the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (CMWSSB) project worth Rs 1,259.38 crore, Stalin advised the officials to complete the project by April 2023.

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged the officials involved in setting up the 150 million litre per day (MLD) desalination plant coming up in Nemmeli to complete the work by April 2023.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister reviewed the various project facilities such as the sea water intake sump, product water tank, desalinated water pumping station, clarified water tank, dissolved air flotation, ultra filter and reverse osmosis process, sludge thickener, lamella clarifier, among others.

Stalin inspected the laying of the pipelines that would carry the desalinated water.

The state government said nearly nine lakh people will benefit from the project.

Already a 100 MLD desalination plant is working at Nemmeli near Chennai from 2013 onwards benefiting nearly 10 lakh people.

--IANS

vj/khz/skp/