"It has been one year. I feel that his incomplete dream has been fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was his wish too to have "Ek desh, Ek vidhan, Ek pradhan --one country, one constitution, one head. The complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India is the best tribute to Vajpayee," Sawant told reporters.

Vajpayee died following prolonged illness on August 16 last year.