Complete lockdown in 11 J&K districts as Covid situation worsens

Jammu, April 28 (IANS) To address the fast worsening Covid-19 situation in J&K, authorities said on Wednesday that there will be complete lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory from 7 p.m. on Thursday till 7 a.m. on Monday.

Separate orders issued, under the Disaster Management Act, by the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur said there would be complete lockdown in these districts from tomorrow (Thursday) from 7 p.m. till Monday 7 a.m.