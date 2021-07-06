Complete lockdown in Assam's 7 districts from July 7

The seven districts include Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon.According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, commercial establishments like restaurants, shops and showrooms shall remain shut in seven districts. A total ban has been put on public and private transports. The Inter-state movement will remain suspended in the seven districts. However, the movement of goods is allowed.On the other hand, the districts like Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong have been put under partial lockdown from 2 pm till 5 am as they have been showing moderate COVID positivity rate andThe officials will observe the COVID-19 situation in the districts of Sivasagar and Dibrugarh for a week.The districts showing improvement in positive caseload have also been put under partial lockdown i.e. from 5 pm to 5 am. These districts include Dhubri, Kamrup (M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.Commercial establishments like grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy, milk booths, animal fodder shops, in the districts showing high positivity rates will remain closed until further orders. The restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries will remain closed in the districts put under total lockdown. Also, commercial establishments like showrooms, cold storage and warehouses will also remain closed.However, the commercial establishments mentioned above will remain open till 1 pm in the districts showing moderate positivity rates and up to 4 pm in the districts showing improvement in positivity rates, said the press release.In districts showing moderate positivity rates and improvements in positivity rates, the public transport authorities will observe the COVID-19 protocols like the number of people seated inside the vehicles.The inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended.Public gatherings in the districts observing the complete lockdown is banned. In other districts, the gathering of a maximum of 10 people is allowed for marriages and funerals.COVID protocols like wearing facemasks are compulsory at all public places. Other restrictions including the odd-even formula for plying vehicles, declaration of containment zones, etc, and exemptions are notified in the order of June 26. (ANI)