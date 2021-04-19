Complete lockdown in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula on Wednesday

Chandigarh, April 19 (IANS) Punjab's Mohali, along with Chandigarh and Haryana's Panchkula, will remain under complete lockdown on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ram Navami, to avoid gatherings amid the surging Covid cases in the region.
The decision was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday during a high-level Covid review meeting.
He said he had received a request from the Chandigarh Advisor for a lockdown in Mohali, as part of a lockdown in the entire tri-city, and the necessary notification would be issued accordingly.
Amarinder Singh also appealed to people across all other districts in Punjab to avoid gatherings and large celebrations during the festival, in view of the spike in cases.
