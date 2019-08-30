Computer diploma holder caught with fake notes

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Isha Singhal identified the youth as Jugeshwar Ram (23), a native of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district.

A case has been registered with the Barakhambha police station, she said.

According to the police, on August 29, an auto driver Chandan Mahato took Jugeshwar to his destination. But when the accused gave him fare, Mahato found the notes suspicious and asked him to give another note. Instead of giving money, Jugeshwar tried to flee the spot.

The auto driver then raised an alarm following which the suspect was nabbed. During the search, counterfeit currency worth Rs 15,000 was found from Jugeshwar's possession. Jugeshewar is a computer diploma holder. "He borrowed the idea to make fake notes from crime TV serial and arrenged an old computer and scanner. He, then, started printing the currency notes himself", the DCP said, adding he is not linked with any national or international gang.