Concentrate on studies, stay away from drugs and guns: Army urges J&K students

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Wishing students who took part in the Sadbhavna Tour organised by the Indian Army a bright future, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on Wednesday urged the youth in Jammu and Kashmir to stay away from drugs and guns.

"I wish you a very good future. I request you to study hard and stay away from drugs and guns. Concentrate on your studies and make a future for yourself. Make your parents, teachers and the nation proud," Dhillon said.Further, he said, "You (students) have visited various places in and around Delhi. It is an experience for the students of Jammu and Kashmir to understand how the nation is developing and how children are getting educated in technical domains and industrial domains in other parts of the country. It will also help you to know how the social sector and the economic sector are progressing in the country.""I am sure that you would have got tremendous experiences and would have come back with a lot of things which you would like to see in Kashmir. In the days to come, all these you have seen are going to help build our nation. You're the future generation of the country," he added.Under Operation Sadbhavna, sponsored by the Indian Army, a number of students from Jammu and Kashmir were taken for educational tours across the country to provide them exposure and keep them abreast with the vast opportunities available. (ANI)