Concert series to bring folk and classical musicians on stage

'Khamma Ghani', which draws its name from a Rajasthani greeting, will feature renowned Kathak dancer Kumar Sharma from Jaipur Gharana, Prince of Tabla -- Pranshu Chatur Lal, talented Rajasthani folk artists Sawai Khan, and Manganiar Dholak player Latif Khan accompanied by Sarangi artist Mudassir Khan, award-winning vocalist Jai Dadhich, and young keyboard artist Shivam Sharma.

The evening will experience soulful performances as Kathak artist Kumar Sharma brings forward his artistry to an enthralling phase. He is a national scholarship holder in Kathak from the Ministry of Culture, India. Besides being an extremely talented Kathak dancer, Kumar Sharma is also a talented singer. He has performed on several duets with AR Rahman. Kumar lends his time and talent to many Bollywood celebrities.

Another performance of the evening to look for is by Pranshu Chatur Lal. The grandson of tabla wizard Pandit Chatur Lal, and the son of Pandit Charanjit Chatur Lal. He has enhanced the level of tabla as a solo instrument. Pranshu has many accomplishments to his name, and has accompanied legends like Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia. His collaborations with Rukmini Vijayakumar, George Brooks, Sooryagayathri, Mohini Dey, Mahesh Raghvan, Rhythn Shaw have been enjoyed as online treats during the lockdown.

According to the organisers, the theme of 'Khamma Ghani' is incomplete without the essence of Rajasthani folk. Sawai Khan, a music talent who plays a variety of different instruments. He has been playing and learning these instruments for over 20 years now. He rose to fame after becoming one of the top 3 finalists in India's Got Talent. Over the years, Sawai Khan has sung and compiled numerous folk songs in places such as Rajasthan, Udaipur, and Jodhpur.

He will be followed by Latif Khan, a fantastic Manganiar Dholak player. He is the grandson of Padma Shri Sakar Khan Manganiar. The musical repertoire performed by Manganiar musicians is both vocal and instrument. He has toured the continent with his Dholak drum and has performed with numerous diverse musicians and dancers. His most notable performances include 'Manganiyar Seduction' and RIFF.



The magical conversation of tradition will be followed by Mudassir Khan, 7th generation from the Sarangi family. He has performed more than 1000 concerts all around the world and has collaborated with Guy Buttery, a South Africa guitarist, as well as Titi Robin, a French composer. His repertoire includes traditional Indian classical music along with semi-classical and light Western styles.

Says the Society: Tabla maestro Pandit Chatur Lal was the first internationally acclaimed Indian Percussionist who popularised the Tabla among the western audiences. He was one of the doyens to promote and give a grand acceptance of Indian classical music to the West in mid-50's giving concerts of Indian classical music. His granddaughter Shruti ChaturLal Sharma has curated the production, who is also the Artistic Director at Pandit Chaturlal Festival, and and it is conceptualized by Pranshu Chatur Lal, who believes this "concert theme will bring forward the artistry of all musicians on a single stage".

Shruti ChaturLal Sharma, shares: "This exciting concert will feature a range of music, rhythms, movement, and dance from various traditions. After the second wave of the pandemic, this event 'Khamma Ghani' is to celebrate happiness and togetherness through various Indian traditions. All the finest talented artists on board will delight the audience with their performances. With this theme, I am looking forward to consistently entertaining and bringing forward some exclusive and unique production to enthrall our audience and contribute to the promotion of our traditional Indian dance and music on a larger scale."

It will be aired on September 18 at 7 p.m. on their official social media handles.

