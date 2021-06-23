Concerted action required to face challenges of terrorism, radicalisation in Asia: India at CICA

Speaking at a Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA)', Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said New Delhi values the forum's vision of promoting peace, security and prosperity in Asia."In Asia, we face the challenges of terrorism, radicalisation, drug trafficking, and organised crime. To face these diverse challenges, we need to undertake concerted action," Shringla was quoted in a Ministry of External Affairs statement.During the conference, Shringla spoke about India's vision of "free, open and inclusive" Indo-Pacific."India's vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free, open and inclusive region underpinned by international law is premised on the common pursuit of progress and prosperity. In this direction, India has traditionally maintained close and friendly cooperation with regional organizations in Asia, including CICA," he said.Highlighting the cooperation and challenges faced by the countries amid COVID-19, he said that the pandemic has exposed the faultlines in global supply chains and also underlined the need for global solidarity and strengthened multilateralism."The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented global challenges, exposing vulnerabilities and underscoring our interdependence in Asia and across the world. This interdependence has also been our greatest strength as we collectively battle this crisis," he said.Over the past year, the foreign secretary said that India has provided COVID-19 related pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical equipment to more than 150 countries, including to CICA member states.He also extended deep appreciation to the countries that provided India with some priority requirements to battle the second wave of the pandemic in India in the preceding months.He argued that reformed multilateralism is a pressing need "now more than ever before".He suggested that multilateral institutions must be made more accountable to their membership, they must be open and welcoming to a diversity of viewpoints and cognisant of new voices, especially those from Asia.The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must be made more representative of developing countries in order to build trust and confidence in its ability to provide leadership to the entire world, Shringla said."India values a multipolar international order, underpinned by international law, premised upon respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, resolution of international disputes through peaceful negotiations, and free and open access for all to the global commons," he concluded. (ANI)