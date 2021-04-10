Conclude all public events by 9 pm to fight Corona: UP CM

Gorakhpur, April 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that district magistrates must assess the number of Covid cases in the district and decide on night curfew at their own level. But before such a situation arises, the district administration should make arrangements so that any public event or wedding ceremony is completed by 9 pm.

The Chief Minister held a divisional review meeting on Corona control, vaccination and encephalitis eradication at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on Saturday.

He said that the second wave of Corona may be as challenging as the first, but the state government is committed to overcome it through collective efforts.

Adequate resources are available for Corona testing and vaccination. The district collector and the chief medical officer should ensure that no one suffers owing to lack of screening and vaccination. There should be no reduction in the number of beds in dedicated Covid hospitals and the admitted patients should get all the facilities.

The CM reiterated said that all public events should be completed by 9 pm for to keep infections in check.

Chief Minister Yogi said that the guidelines issued for effective control of corona should be followed at all costs. He said that people should be made aware of this and motivated to comply with the norms laid down by the government.

He warned officials that negligence at any level in corona prevention programmes won't be forgiven. The necessity of not allowing congestion in public places, compliance with social distance norms and use of masks should be constantly monitored.

He also issued directions to give special attention to cleanliness in order to prevent the spread of Corona in rural areas. "The DM and CMO of all districts should conduct regular reviews on Corona and take concrete action towards preventing the spread of corona with focus on screening and vaccination," added the chief minister.

