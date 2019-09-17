Condemn Farooq Abdullah's detention under PSA: P Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, on Tuesday spoke against the decision to slap the Public Safety Act (PSA) on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Asking his family to tweet on his behalf, Chidambaram said, "I condemn the detention of Farooq Abdullah under PSA. There is no one in Kashmir more devoted to the idea of a united India of which Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part than Farooq Abdullah."

"I have been reading news stories about protest movements across the world in Moscow, Hong Kong, France, Slovakia, Algeria, Myanmar, Romania and so on. The cry is for freedom. As a young Slovakian said, 'The fight for freedom is a never-ending process,'" Chidambaram's second tweet read.The former finance minister, who turned 74 just a day earlier, has been vocal about the issues in the country and has used the social media platform to express his views on them.Earlier today, his son, Karti Chidambaram too while tagging a news report about Abdullah's arrest, had tweeted, "Nazi Nazi Nazi".Reports of Abdullah being booked under the PSA came on Monday when the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the petition seeking his release.PSA is a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years.Abdullah has been under the preventive detention in Srinagar after the central government revoked the special Constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.The 74-year-old Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister.He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and sent to its custody for interrogation. Last week, a CBI court sent Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19. (ANI)