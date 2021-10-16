Condemnable, will not spare the guilty: CM Khattar on Singhu border incident

Haryana [India], October 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday condemned the "brutal murder" at the Singhu border where a mutilated body of a man was found hanging at the site of farmers' protest and said that the guilty will not be spared.



"Condemnable. A man was brutally murdered at the Singhu border. Matter's cognisance has been taken, FIR has been registered. Police are taking action. Guilty won't be spared. One of them surrendered & took responsibility. The probe will ascertain if that's the case," said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the second accused in the Singhu Border incident was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police earlier today outside a Gurudwara in Rakh Devidass Pura, Amarkot village, Punjab. The accused has been identified as Narayan Singh.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Rakesh Kaushal told ANI that the accused has confessed that he killed Lakhbir after he was told that he had insulted Guru Granth Sahib. He got angry and cut off his limbs and bled him to death, added Kaushal.

Another accused was sent to seven days of police custody by the court.

The accused has been identified by the police as Sarvajeet Singh who was earlier detained from Kundli in Sonipat on Friday evening. (ANI)

