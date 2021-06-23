Conditions not favourable for rainfall in Delhi & adjoining

Further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into the region is likely to be slow due to wind pattern and large scale features not favourable yet, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) People in Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab will have to wait some more days for monsoon as the MeT on Wednesday forecast wind patterns and conditions were currently not favourable for sustained rainfall in these regions.

The northern limit of Southwest Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through latitude 26 degrees north and longitude 70 degrees east in Rajasthan's Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur; Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Meerut; and Haryana's Ambala and Punjab's Amritsar.

The IMD, however, predicted fairly widespread rainfall over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during next five days citing the influence of lower-level wind convergence and monsoonal easterly and southeasterly wind and a trough in westerlies in middle tropospheric levels over the region.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days."

The weather officer also predicted heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh during June 23 and 25. It forecast similar weather over Gangetic West Bengal, southeast Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand today (Wednesday), and over Bihar in the next few days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on June 25 and Chhattisgarh today (Wednesday).

Under the influence of strengthening of moist southwesterly winds, the IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Northeast India during next five days.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram during next five days and over Arunachal Pradesh on June 25."

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is very likely over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

"This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors."

