Confer Bharat Ratna on medical fraternity for services in tackling COVID-19: Kejriwal urges Centre

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian award "Bharat Ratna" on all doctors, nurses and paramedics collectively who served the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Addressing at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Kejriwal said, "During the COVID crisis, doctors and the entire medical fraternity offered their full support. Delhi was first to announce Rs 1 crore ex- gratia to the doctors and healthcare workers, who lost their lives on COVID duty. The decision to boost the morale of doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare workers. I personally handed over the compensation amount to the families."

"Delhi Government has decided that this year we will only recommend doctors and paramedical staff for Padma awards. I am glad to inform you that we got 2,100 recommendations in three days for the Padma awards. I urge the central government to confer Padma awards to the recommended doctors not just from Delhi but from the entire nation. We also urge the central government to confer "Indian doctors" with the 'Bharat Ratna' collectively this time," He stated.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said that the Delhi government has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for the Padma awards of this year.

"The public will tell us these names. People can send their mails to padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15," said Delhi Chief Minister.

He had further confirmed that the Delhi government formed a screening committee that will screen the names in the next 15 days and recommend the names to the Delhi government.

Nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) can be submitted on the government's portal till September 15, 2021.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged to nominate people for the awards.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and seek to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards. (ANI)

