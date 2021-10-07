Confident of truth behind Narendra Giri's death coming out: Balbir Giri

"I was deeply saddened by the sudden demise of my guru (Narendra Giri) because of which I had refrained from talking to the media. I am confident that the truth will be out in the open soon," he said on Thursday.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 7 (IANS) In his first interaction with the media after being anointed as head of the Baghambari Math, Mahant Balbir Giri has said that he is confident that the agencies probing the death of his Guru, Mahant Narendra Giri, would come out with the truth very soon.

Balbir Giri, who was anointed on Tuesday, spoke about how he would carry out the day-to-day functions of the prestigious Math.

"I am a Digambar sanyasi and have been following the Sanatan parampara (practices) for the past 18-20 years. I will put up my decisions in front of my senior seers of the Akhara and seek their guidance and if I am right, they will bless my decisions."

Mahant Ravindra Puri, secretary of the Niranjani Akhara, had earlier announced that a five-member 'supervisory board' would look after working of the Math, which is part of Niranjani Akhara. For all major decisions, like selling or purchase of land, Balbir Giri will have to get approval of the five-member administrative body.

Besides Ravindra Puri, the other members of the body will be Mahant Dinesh Giri, Mahant Omkar Giri, Keshav Puri and Mahant Har Govind Puri.

Balbir Giri further said, "I have sought the blessings of all the seers and have requested them to pray for peace of the soul of my guru so that the Math functions normally as was during the period of my guru."

On his relations with the Niranjani Akhara and how would he strike a balance with the Akhara, Balbir Giri said, "There is no question of finding a balance, I am part of Akhara, I am also one of the members of the 'panch prameshwar' of the Akhara. I would be working for the betterment of the Math."

