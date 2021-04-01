Confident of winning the election : Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Confident of winning the Nandigram assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari appealed to the people to vote in large numbers.

Adhikari is taking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a high-stake political contest.

After casting his vote at the Nandanayak Bar Primary School, Adhikari appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their vote."The whole country is looking at Nandigram to see if development or politics of appeasement will win here," Adhikari said.