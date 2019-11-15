Confident Shiv Sena will change Congress' stance on Hindutva: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Grand-nephew of Veer Savarkar, Ranjeet, on Friday expressed confidence that Shiv Sena will change the stance of the Congress party on Hindutva.

"As far as I know Uddhav Ji, he will never leave his Hindutva ideology. I am confident that if the Congress disrespects Veer Savarkar, Uddhav will respond befittingly. I'm confident, Shiv Sena will change Congress' stance on Hindutva," Ranjeet told ANI.



He said that Uddhav Thackeray will never back away from demanding Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar for power.

His comments come as Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress seem to be inching closer to form a government in Maharashtra.

Earlier today, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil said that his party will form the government in the state. On the other hand, NCP leader Nawab Malik has said that the chief minister in the state will be from Shiv Sena only.

Maharashtra had come under President's Rule after no party was able to form the government in the state. (ANI)

